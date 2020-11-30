International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,103,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Goodbody upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

