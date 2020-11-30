Interzone (ITZ) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,309.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $607.67 or 0.03146905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.32 or 0.01555252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00433195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.77 or 0.00646118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00402377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Interzone

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

