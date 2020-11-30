Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS: ISNPY):

11/30/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/26/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

11/24/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/23/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/18/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/10/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

10/8/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

10/4/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Intesa Sanpaolo is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.94. 39,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,882. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

