Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Shares of Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.27. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $573,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.59 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

