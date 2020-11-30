Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.97. 242,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.96.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

