Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

11/10/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $161.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $165.00 to $180.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $152.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $199.00 to $208.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $180.00.

11/9/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $163.00.

11/3/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

10/29/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

10/14/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

10/12/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2020 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,080. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

