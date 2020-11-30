Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chubb (CB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $150.00 to $180.00.

11/24/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

11/24/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

11/3/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2020 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/19/2020 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CB traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $150.25. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Chubb Limited alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.