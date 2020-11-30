Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,037 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the typical daily volume of 259 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a current ratio of 18.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.72. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Third Security LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 18,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 514,747 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQB. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AquaBounty Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

