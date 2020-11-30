Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Shares Gap Down to $13.50

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $12.50. Iofina plc (IOF.L) shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 249,174 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.39.

About Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

