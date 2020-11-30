IRISnet Price Tops $0.0584 on Major Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00290704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00918047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00449893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00159162 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,606,828 coins and its circulating supply is 878,906,164 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

