iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $66,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.35. The company had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $222.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

