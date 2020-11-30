iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 307,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,402,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

