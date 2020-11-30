iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298,699. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

