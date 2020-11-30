iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $265.38

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.38 and last traded at $263.73, with a volume of 547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.61.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.