J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $97.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.83.

JCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. 5,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,482. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $357,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 9.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in J2 Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.