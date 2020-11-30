Jetcoin (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $98,188.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $251,057.66 and $98,188.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00073518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00387213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.68 or 0.02892527 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

