Jo Anne Schwendinger Sells 12,960 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) insider Jo Anne Schwendinger sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $862,617.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

II-VI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities cut II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in II-VI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.