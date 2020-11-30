JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.41. The company had a trading volume of 159,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

