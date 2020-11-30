JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to 875.00

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 600.00 to 875.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt started coverage on easyJet in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $875.00.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

