Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.95. Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 4,720,754 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.22.

Katoro Gold plc (KAT.L) (LON:KAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

