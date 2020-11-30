Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €31.05 ($36.52).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) stock opened at €31.32 ($36.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12 month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 58.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

