Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) Shares Gap Up to $450.00

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $450.00, but opened at $495.00. Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) shares last traded at $499.98, with a volume of 10,749 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $153.24 million and a PE ratio of 40.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 473.33.

Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS.L) (LON:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robin George Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21), for a total value of £522,500 ($682,649.59).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

