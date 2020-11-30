KickToken (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $879,684.67

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Livecoin and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $879,684.67 and approximately $489,931.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00389376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.99 or 0.02834565 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, YoBit, ABCC, KuCoin, BitMart, COSS, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, Coinsbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Mercatox, TOKOK, P2PB2B, Exmo, HitBTC and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.