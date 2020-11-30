King DAG Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and $72,446.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

