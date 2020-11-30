KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $259.87

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.87 and last traded at $250.97, with a volume of 3106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $483,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 44,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

