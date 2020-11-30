Lead Wallet Market Cap Tops $828,568.25 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $828,568.25 and $5,111.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00158826 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00287460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00912549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.90 or 0.00443024 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00156523 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

