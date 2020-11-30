Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $147,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.58. 84,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.26 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $194.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocuSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.