Lee Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1,923.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 3.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 154,287 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock worth $4,631,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.58. 38,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

