Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 2.6% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after buying an additional 721,084 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after acquiring an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,392.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,515 shares of company stock worth $11,547,758. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.23. 27,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,228. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $139.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.