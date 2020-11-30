Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.88. 56,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,608. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

