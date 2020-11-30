Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.18 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6,640.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,476.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 335,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,381,720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

