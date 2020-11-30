Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock worth $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Global Payments stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $193.56. 29,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

