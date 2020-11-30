Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,966. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $8,147,784.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,368,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,972,754. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

