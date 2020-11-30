Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Accenture makes up approximately 2.9% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $247.73. The stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,838. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $250.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.09. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

