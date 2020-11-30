Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,682. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

