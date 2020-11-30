Lee Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,780 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

