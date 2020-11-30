Lee Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ServiceNow by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $346,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $226,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $525.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,745. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

