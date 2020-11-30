Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. Q2 accounts for about 2.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Q2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 324,530 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 146,889 shares during the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $918,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,982 shares of company stock valued at $30,262,790 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.27. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

