Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. Legrand has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.47.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

