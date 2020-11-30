Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 169,659 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 169,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $929,731.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,850,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,343,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.54. 7,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 418,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

