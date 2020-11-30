Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$44.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$52.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.77.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$71.65 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.50 and a 12 month high of C$72.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$50.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

