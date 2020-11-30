Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

Shares of Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.60. Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 million and a PE ratio of 40.00.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiaries, provides portfolio management services in Canada. It serves investors, estates, trusts, endowments, foundations, individuals, and institutional clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.