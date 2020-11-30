Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s 3rd Largest Position

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71,430 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.4% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 405.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $154.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.