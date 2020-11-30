Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research firms have commented on LL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

