Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several research firms have commented on LL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.