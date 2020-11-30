Macquarie Trims Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Target Price to $105.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Macquarie from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.