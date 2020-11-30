Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Shares of Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

