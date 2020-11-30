Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.