Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Scoggin Management LP

Scoggin Management LP reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 1.2% of Scoggin Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Scoggin Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Masco by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. 31,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

