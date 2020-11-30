Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 11,956 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.59. 140,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a market cap of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

