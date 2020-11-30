Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 973 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

